In a bid to support and raise entrepreneurial youths in Warri Kingdom of Delta State, the Olori Atuwatse III, has expressed satisfaction with Iyara community Love Garden over its harvest.

Besides, the Warri Queen pointed out that beyond the harvest, it would also afford the kids the opportunity to learn and attain financial literacy.

Recall that early in the year, His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III and his Queen Olori Atuwatse III, declared open and commissioned the ‘Love Garden Project’ in Iyara Community in Warri.

Olori had during the commissioning stated that the Agric-tech project, through the monarch’s partnership with CleverMinda Education Foundation, was targeted at teaching the children in the community the potential of agriculture and its role in societal development.

The excited Olori said, “The Love Garden is really not just because of its yield but because of the many symbolic allusions it possess teaching the children life lessons about timing, planting, waiting and harvesting.

“Additionally, they are also being introduced to financial literacy through trade. The kids of Iyara community held a market day and sold the ugwu they harvested, realizing N6,250 from sales.

“Knowing what to do with money is important. But teaching kids about earning money is an essential step. They need to understand how to earn starting with kids-friendly jobs, such as this trade from their garden proceeds. The Iyara kids are off to a great start and I celebrate with them today.”