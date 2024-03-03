Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has lamented the destruction of lives and property in the oil communities of Iwuochang, Iko Nsong and Esit Urua villages in the state during a communal clash.

He expressed displeasure over the incident while assessing the extent of damage in the communal conflict between Eket, Esit Eket and Ibeno local government areas at the weekend.

The visibly angry governor, who later visited the critically injured victims of the two-day conflict over the disputed Stubbs Creek forest at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), Uyo, announced the takeover of the land by government.

He directed the commissioner for Lands, Captain Iniobong Ekong (rtd), to take inventory of the destroyed property including houses and shops razed in the mayhem.

Vowing to bring the perpetrators to book, the governor disclosed that those behind the sponsorship of the dastardly act are known already to government.

“I have credible intelligence on those who are sponsoring our young people to go out and cause this mayhem.

“After this warning today, if this happens again, I can assure you that government will call you out, pick you up and you will face the penalty squarely.

“So, I want to appeal to our political gladiators to stop taking sides and fanning the embers of disunity. We are leaders and we cannot be sponsoring young people to take the laws into their hands. We will not allow it,” he warned.

Reminding the gladiators of their filial and communal ties, the governor recalled that the two communities are united in many ways including inter-marriages.