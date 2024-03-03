Gubernatorial aspirant in the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) Edo State primary and immediate past zonal organising secretary of the APC, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, has urged the state’s acting APC chairman, Khalifa Jarret Tenebe, to reposition and restructure the party ahead of the governorship poll fixed for September this year.

Agbomhere made the call in Abuja at the weekend while responding to questions from newsmen on the crisis in the party as a result of the primary which produced Senator Monday Okpebholo as the party’s candidate.

He called on the state chairman to carry every party member along in preparation for the poll.

Agbomhere said he was aware of where the APC state chairman was coming from and that is why everyone has a lot of respect for him.

According to him, the chairmanship position being given to Khalifa Jarret Tenebe is nothing compared to the role and the sacrifices the acting state chairman had made in Edo State as a politician since the advent of democratic rule in 1999.