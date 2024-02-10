The Government of Akwa Ibom State will hold a Special Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at All Nations Christian Ministry International, Eket, by 10am.

A release by the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ini Ememobong, indicated that the Chairman of the planning committee and Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, in an invitation stated that the theme of the service is “My heart rejoiceth in the Lord”, taken from 1 Samuel 2:1-5 and will have Evangelist Gboyega Shitta as the Guest Minister.

The release said, “The special thanksgiving service is an opportunity to return thanks to God for the successful conclusion of all the cases against the current administration and to seek for prayers for guidance throughout the tenure.”

Comrade Ememobong, therefore, called on all well-meaning individuals, groups, religious leaders and organisations to be part of the thanksgiving service.