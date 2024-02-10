President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead a presidential team to the finals of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Côte d’Ivoire slated for Sunday.

Recall that the Vice President had also represented the President at the semi-finals when the Super Eagles defeated South Africa in a pulsating encounter.

The Nigerian national team is set to face host, Côte d’Ivoire, in a thrilling rematch at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, February 11.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the vice president, Stanley Nkwocha, the match will rekindle the memories of Nigeria’s 1-0 victory over the host country in the group stage secured through Captain William Troost-Ekong’s penalty.

“Recognizing the unifying power of football and the immense role the Super Eagles play in fostering national pride and unity, the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, believes that Vice President Shettima’s presence at the finals alongside the delegation is a testament to the government’s unwavering support for the team and its dedication to their success.

“The federal government calls on all Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to unite in support of the Super Eagles, and to raise their voices in encouragement, and create a wave of national pride that propels the team to glory,” he added.