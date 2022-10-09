The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will flag off its presidential campaigns for the flag-bearer, Atiku Abubakar in Akwa Ibom State tomorrow, barring last minutes changes.

The venue is the 30,000 capacity Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, the state capital.

Speaking with our correspondent yesterday, the PDP’s publicity secretary, Comrade Borono Bassey, said Governor Udom Emmanuel, who doubles as the chairman, Atiku Abubakar Campaign Council; party supporters and other stakeholders were in high spirits to host the event.

Bassey said besides Emmanuel chairing the council, the choice of Akwa Ibom as take-off point was borne out of it being an ardent PDP state since the return of democracy with positive imprints of developments by successive administrations in the state since 1999.

“Everything is in place, we are ready. It is important to state here, and categorically so, that the choice of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital as venue for the flag-off of the PDP presidential campaign is very significant given the fact that since the formation of the PDP in 1998 and the return to democratic rule in 1999, Akwa Ibom people have successively been choosing the PDP as the platform through which all leaders must emerge.

“This continuous patriotic choice by our people through the years till now has given birth to the massive infrastructure renaissance that Akwa Ibom has come to be reputed for.

“Today, Akwa Ibom is an oasis of progress and a model for good governance, especially with the very result-oriented efforts Governor Udom Emmanuel has made in erecting solid pillars of developments across the important sectors of our state’s economy.

“And so I have the strong conviction that one of the messages that the PDP will be sending to Nigerians as we flag off our presidential campaigns in Uyo on Monday will be that Akwa Ibom as well as other PDP states are testaments of the magnificent achievements that the PDP will record when Nigerians elect Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as president,” he said.

