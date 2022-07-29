A new wave of COVID-19 cases has hit Akwa Ibom State with 14 cases recorded since the resurgence of the pandemic in the recent times.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP Friday in Uyo, the state capital, the commissioner for health, Prof Augustine Umoh, urged residents not to panic, but should resort to strict observance of the safety protocols of keeping safe distance, regular hand washing, facial coverings and other sanitation regimes.

The 14 infected persons, he said, were currently being isolated and quarantined in their homes, while contact-tracing of members of their households and other associates continues.

He said, “As I speak, the 14 cases that we have now are on home isolation and monitoring. The process of contact-tracing has commenced for those that we could pick, those that are positive for management, follow up and monitoring.

“We have about 14 active cases in the state. So, this is something we have brought to the notice of all Akwa Ibom residents for them to be prepared.

“We are not surprised; what is important now is for us to get to the former template that assisted us to bring the number of patients down”.

He added that the Ministry of Health has commenced another round of public enlightenment to create awareness as the mode of transmission of the disease has not changed.

“The disease is still transmitted through personal contacts, nasal passage, air and other sources”, he warned.

Umoh, therefore, urged the residents to report suspicious cases to the relevant agencies as the Ministry of Health has made adequate preparations to handle such emergencies, adding that the state has prepared laboratories for testing as well as hospitals before the disease escalates.

“The facilities are ready, medicaments are in place, while contact tracing mechanism has been reactivated. The laboratory testing has helped us to know those who are positive for isolation,” he said.