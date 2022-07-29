Abia State government has set up an 11-member taskforce committee to end street trading along Ngwa Road, Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the state.

It also set up two other committees to manage the proposed relief market for traders affected by ongoing remodeling of Ngwa Road Market, Aba, and to administer Ehere Market, Ogbor.

The commissioner for trade and investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu stated this in a statement issued yesterday, which was sighted by LEADERSHIP Friday in Umuahia, the state capital.

Kalu, who said the committees’ mandates will be executed through government-community partnership, added that a date had been fixed for the inauguration of the committees.

He named the committees as Ngwa Road Anti-street Trading Taskforce, Ndoki Relief Market Committee, and Ehere Market Executives, which have eight and 11 members respectively.