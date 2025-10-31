The National Sports Association for the Judiciary (NASAJ) has announced that preparations are well underway for the 2025 edition of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Sports Competition, commonly referred to as the Judiciary Games.

Advertisement

This year’s event is scheduled to take place from 20 November to 3 December 2025 in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, following approval from the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who will officially declare the tournament open.

Initially slated for October, the games were postponed to accommodate logistical adjustments.

Advertisement

At a press briefing in Abuja, the President of NASAJ emphasised that the Judiciary Games have become a unifying platform for members of the judiciary nationwide, promoting physical fitness, teamwork, and camaraderie among judicial staff.

“The judiciary, as the third arm of government, should not be confined to bureaucratic activities alone. Maintaining physical and mental fitness is of utmost importance for those working within the Nigerian judiciary,” he stated.

Founded in 1994 under the leadership of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mohammed Lawal Uwais, NASAJ held its inaugural competition in 1995 in Lagos. Since then, the tournament has rotated annually among various states, fostering unity and sportsmanship within the judiciary. Over the years, numerous courts and judicial bodies have claimed the championship title, including the Attorney-General’s Office, Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, Federal High Court, and National Industrial Court. In 2024, the Court of Appeal retained the trophy, with the Customary Court of Appeal emerging as runner-up during the games held in Minna, Niger State.

This year’s hosting rights have been awarded to Akwa Ibom State, which was chosen for its peaceful environment, strong hospitality culture, and excellent sports facilities. Following several inspection visits, the organising committee expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness in the host state. The 2025 Judiciary Games are expected to attract over 10,000 athletes from across the country, representing 48 affiliates; 12 from the Federal Judiciary and 36 from the state judiciaries.

Participating federal bodies include the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, Federal High Court, National Industrial Court, FCT High Court, Sharia Court of Appeal, National Judicial Institute (NJI), National Judicial Council (NJC), and other judicial institutions. Competitions encompass a wide range of sports, including football, table tennis, athletics, badminton, handball, chess, draughts, volleyball, scrabble, and swimming, the latter being particularly significant due to Akwa Ibom’s riverine landscape.

According to the President of NASAJ, the games serve not only as a recreational outlet but also as a platform for identifying new talents who have the potential to represent Nigeria on both national and international stages.

“The judiciary encompasses more than just files and courtrooms—our members have demonstrated their prowess in sports as well. Some of our past participants have even progressed to professional levels in national leagues,” he noted. He further encouraged the public to come out in large numbers to witness this two-week sporting festival, which will also showcase the rich cultural heritage and hospitality of Akwa Ibom State.

With the theme, “Unity, Fitness, and Excellence in the Judiciary,” the 2025 CJN Sports Competition promises to be one of the most vibrant and competitive editions in the tournament’s 30-year history.