The administration of Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has so far injected N51.96 billion on abandoned projects inherited from the immediate past government led by former governor Udom Emmanuel.

The commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga, disclosed this while presenting the current administration’s scorecard since its inception on May 29, 2023, before journalists in Uyo, the state capital.

He said: “Beginning from May 29, 2023 when the ship of the present administration captained by His Excellency Pastor Umo Eno set sail, an impressive mileage has been covered in this voyage to expand the frontiers of infrastructure and consolidate on existing ones.

“Governor Umo Eno has so far injected N47.93 billion into 36 of the inherited Finance and General Purpose Committee (FGPC) projects, and N4.04 billion into 51 of the Emergency Intervention Projects (EIPs) inherited from the immediate past administration. A total of 51.96 billion has been spent in this category.”

Besides, the governor, he added, has initiated and flagged -off 61 ARISE Agenda Projects. (AAPs), and listed some of the projects to include Akpan Andem Market, Amphitheatre Christmas Village Arena, Atiku Abubakar underground tunnel and Goretti Secondary School road.

“These projects have already been completed and commissioned while others are at various stages of completion,” he said, disclosing that a total of N151.66 billion has been released by this administration to finance 50 of the FGPC ARISE Agenda Projects, while N4.54 billion has been spent on 11 emergency intervention ARISE Agenda projects amounting to N156.20 billion.

“For both the initiated and inherited projects, this administration has spent a cumulative sum of N208.16 billion as at October 18th 2024,” he explained.