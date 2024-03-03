At least two clubs have confirmed interest in signing Chippa United goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali.

This was revealed by football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on Sunday morning.

Romano named the clubs as Al-Ettifaq of Saudi Arabia and Queens Park Rangers in England.

He tweeted: “Nigeria GK Stanley Nwabali, on the list of different clubs as Al Ettifaq in Saudi and Queens Park Rangers in UK have enquired about him.

“His South African club Chippa United will consider his future move in the next months.”

Nwabali is widely expected to leave Chippa United this summer, after impressing with the Super Eagles at the just-concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

The stopper kept four clean sheets as Nigeria won Silver at the continental tournament.