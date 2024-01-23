Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, will next Tuesday headline a conference on solid minerals as the keynote speaker, a statement by the organisers has said.

The conference, themed “Digging Deeper: Diversifying Nigeria’s Economy for Wealth Creation,” an initiative of Businessday Media Limited, will host key stakeholders in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector at the Hawthorn Suites in Area 11, Abuja on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

According to the organisers, the conference aims to provide a platform for discussions on sustainable mining practices and responsible resource utilisation in Nigeria.

“Among its objectives are promoting a clearer understanding of best practices for sustainable mining, fostering stronger partnerships between government agencies, mining companies, and local communities, and encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies for responsible mineral extraction and processing,” the statement read.

Additionally, the conference seeks to drive enhanced regulatory frameworks that support sustainable mining practices, increase investment interest, and explore opportunities in the solid minerals sector.