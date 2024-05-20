One of Nigeria’s leading commercial banks, Zenith Bank has supported Jigawa State government policy on Free Girl-child Education by renovating and furnishing one of the oldest and biggest girls boarding senior secondary schools in the state.

Speaking during the handing over of the renovated Government Girls Senior Secondary School Malammadori, Governor Malam Umar Namadi commended Zenith Bank management for the intervention.

Namadi said his government is committed to ensuring that every child in the state has access to quality education irrespective of his parents’ economic status or geographical location.

He said the girl child having been left behind in terms of school enrolment and retention in the state, the free education for girls from primary to higher institution, was introduced to bridge the gap and also support them to compete with boys for the building of a modern and great Jigawa State.

Governor Namadi promised to collaborate with donor partners, private and public institutions, community organisations, civil societies, religious leaders and the general public in revitalizing the state education sector which is the biggest pillar in making Jigawa State prosperous and great.

At the handing over ceremony, the Zenith Bank Northwest regional manager, Abubakar Gwaranyo said, the renovation of the school is part of their corporate social responsibility.

“ We chose to give our intervention to education sector particularly girl-child education aimed at supporting the state government to achieve its desired goals of giving access to quality and affordable education from primary to higher institution to all girl-child in the state.

“The work we executed in Government’s Girls Senior Secondary School Malammadori included renovation of 40 classrooms, kitchen, dining hall, five blocks of toilet, three laboratories, a mosque, library and furniture,“ Gwaranyo stated.