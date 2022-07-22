Security experts have asked the Zamfara State government and the federal government to severely punish the suspended Zamfara Emir for ceding parts of Nigerian territory to a terror kingpin.

The Yandoto Emirate Council in Zamfara State last Saturday turbaned a bandit kingpin, Adamu Aleru as Sarkin Fulani. The emirate justified its decision and described Aleru as a “repentant bandit leader and peace promoter”, who has helped the community to ensure that farmers have access to farms without any attack.

Though the state government following outcry suspended the Emir of Birnin Yandoto, Alhaji Aliyu Garba Marafa, a public and private security analyst and trainer, Major Banjo Daniel (retired) said such a move was tantamount to ceding portions of Nigerian territory to the terror kingpin and called on the government to ensure stiffer punishment to serve as deterrent to other traditional leaders.

Why We Turbaned Bandit Leader, Aleru – Yandoto Emirate

He said, “A very thought-provoking position ‘if and only if’ the act would ensure that peace reigns in the community. Some questions/factors may require clarification though; Is the criminal and his followers Nigerians or nomadic Fulanis from other countries? Do they already have a locality they reside, own, capture and govern? From above, is the authority assured of a non-expansion intent of his people; knowing that creating chaos/war is a belief of such groups?

“The sense in the act of seeking peace for a particular clan, group of people or an local government populace may result in the terrorists continuing their deadly trades by targeting neighbouring communities, in other words, local government or states. Apparently especially as the act has confirmed the ceding of a part of our sovereign nation for him to lead. They are winning and knowing their types, they won’t stop in regional expansion,” he added.

Also, the secretary-general International Institute of Professional Security (IIPS) Dr Abdullahi Mohammed Jabi said such acts show that Nigeria is on the part of self-destruction. He added that such reward glorifies crime and would defeat the sacrifices of our fallen heroes.

He said, “I am happy that the state governor has taken proactive measures towards dealing with the issues at hand. The government must be serious with human safety and security in our country as a matter of constitutional responsibility to the citizens. We pray to God to save us all from self-destruction.”