Nigeria legend, Austine ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha is happy with Alex Iwobi’s progress at Fulham this season.

Iwobi has been one of the key performers for Fulham in the Premier League this term.

The 28-year-old has scored seven goals and also registered three assists for Marco Silva’s side.

It has been the versatile midfielder’s most prolific season in the English top-flight since making his debut for Arsenal 10 years ago.

“I am very happy with him (Iwobi) and his progress,” Okocha told Lagos Talks FM about his nephew.

The former Everton player has featured in all of Fulham’s 22 Premier League games in the current campaign.

Meanwhile, Joel Okoro has secured a move to Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL side, Heartland for the second stanza of the league.

Okoro joined the Naze Millionaires from Nasarawa United.

The enterprising midfielder previously played for Rangers and Doma United.

Okoro’s experience in the NPFL will play a key role for Emmanuel Amuneke’s youthful squad.

He is the fifth player to link up with the Owerri club in the mid-season transfer window.

Heartland currently occupy 14th position on the NPFL table with 22 points from 19 matches.