Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in Maiduguri, Borno State following the flood disaster in the city.

The national president of the association, Aminu Mua’zu Maifata, made the call in a statement in Lafia, Nasarawa State yesterday.

He urged the federal government to immediately activate emergency management mechanisms to address the humanitarian crisis to support the victims.

Maifata also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to provide immediate relief materials and support to the affected communities.

“Furthermore, ALGON calls for swift measures to prevent future occurrences. We believe that a multi-stakeholder approach is necessary to address the root causes of this disaster and ensure that those affected receive the necessary support,” it stated.

It commiserated with the families of those who lost their loved ones and properties in this disaster.

“Our thoughts are with the government and people of Borno State during this difficult time,” it noted.

It assured the people and governor of Borno State of the support of all the 774 local government areas across of the country during this challenging period.