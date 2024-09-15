The Kano State Government has adjusted the resumption dates for all public and private primary and secondary schools across the state, following the declaration of Monday, September 16, 2024, as a public holiday in celebration of Eid-el-Maulud.

According to a statement signed by Director of Public Enlightenment at the Kano State Ministry of Education, Balarabe Abdullahi Kiru, all day public and private schools will now resume on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

However, students in boarding schools are to return a day earlier, on Monday, September 16, 2024.

The statement noted that the adjustment was made to allow students and pupils the opportunity to join the Muslim community in celebrating Eid-el Maulud, which commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The state’s Commissioner of Education, Alhaji Umar Haruna Doguwa, reaffirmed, “The adjustment is therefore to allow students to celebrate this holy date, which marks the birth of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW).”

While congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the occasion, the Commissioner urged the public to embrace the values of patience, sacrifice, and patriotism. He also called on the people to continue praying for the state and the nation at large.

The Commissioner also reminded parents and guardians of the new resumption dates, urging them to ensure compliance to avoid disruptions in the academic calendar.

“We wish both students, pupils, and their teachers a successful Maulud celebration and a fruitful academic session ahead,” the statement concluded.

Eid-el Maulud is a significant occasion in the Islamic calendar, observed annually by Muslims worldwide to honour the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).