The Rescheduled Election Committee for the Benue State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary has announced Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia as winner of the 2023 re-run election conducted in 11 local government areas of the state.

This is as the committee chairman, Senator Basheer Lado, declared Fr. Alia as the overall winner of the APC governorship primary election held across the 23 local government areas of the state, having scored 410,682 votes to beat 12 other aspirants in the race.

Announcing the results after the rerun held in 11 LGAs of the state, Senator Lado said Rev. Fr. Alia scored a total of 219,002 votes to defeat other aspirants.

Giving a breakdown of the scores for each contestant in the re-run, Sen. Lado said Arc. Benard Yisa scored a total votes of 136; Sam Ode got 255 votes; Dr.Mattias Ibuan recorded 4,797 votes; Micheal Aondoakaa scored 606 votes; Senator Barnabas Gemade received 450 votes; Herman Hembe scored 688 votes; Terwase Orbunde got two votes; Chief Stephen Lawani won 120 votes; Ayom Mlanga received 766 votes, and Prof. Terhemba Shija scored 219 votes.

According to him, the total number of registered voters for the 23 local government areas of the State stands at 868,010 with Matthias Ibyuan scoring a total number of 14,593 votes; Arc. Benard Yisa – 581; Sen. Barnabas Gemade – 5,125; Dr Terrumun Ikya – 2,851; Revd. Fr Alia scored 410,682 votes; Micheal Aondoakaa – 3,815 votes; Godwin Tyoachimin – 1139 votes; Chief Stephen Lawani – 21,172; Prof. Terhemba Shija – 2,217 votes; Ayom Mlanga – 219; Sam Ode – 22,319 votes; Terwase Orbunde – 1391 votes, and Herman Hembe scored a total number of 638 votes.