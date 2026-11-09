Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has indicated he is keen to extend his stay at Anfield, saying he is happy at the club and that his agent is in discussions over a new deal.

The 34-year-old Brazil international, who joined from Roma for £66.8m in 2018 and has made 347 appearances for the Reds, said his focus remains on playing every game but that his preference is clear.

Asked whether he wanted to stay, Alisson said: “Yes, in my mind. I’m focused on playing every game but in my mind I’m happy to stay.”

He added: “That depends on a lot of aspects and different situations. But my will is to stay — I’m happy here and my family is happy here.

“I’m still hungry for titles and to delivering good performances. I still want to play at the top level for as long as I can, so that’s my thinking.”

Asked whether he had held direct conversations over a new contract, Alisson said he had not, but added: “My agent is talking with the club.”

Last week, Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola said he did not know whether this would be Alisson’s last season at the club but hoped the goalkeeper could “continue for more time.”

Alisson considered a move to Juventus earlier this year but ultimately chose to remain at Anfield.

His comments come after a difficult week in which Liverpool lost to Arsenal and then Fenerbahce, before Alisson made a number of crucial saves in Sunday’s win at Crystal Palace.

The goalkeeper said Liverpool’s main issue is consistency rather than overall quality.

“Our reality is that we’re not doing as well as we can,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that we are not doing well — we are doing well in so many games — but the consistency is not there yet.

“We have a top manager, top players. We are capable of great things but as a team we need to get to a point where we feel: ‘We are OK now. We have the confidence. We have everything that’s needed to win.’

“We are building that. I hope we get there really quick but it takes time. We have to be patient but as players, in our mind, we don’t have time to waste.”

Liverpool have Giorgi Mamardashvili, 26, waiting in the wings, while highly rated 18-year-old Lucca Brughmans will move to the club from Genk in the summer, so Iraola’s side will not be short of goalkeeping options. Allowing Alisson to leave on a free transfer would nevertheless be a significant call.

His distribution has not been at its usual standard in recent weeks and was ruthlessly punished against Arsenal, but his string of saves against Palace was a timely reminder that he remains a world-class goalkeeper.

This season, Liverpool have kept four clean sheets in 10 Premier League games but have conceded 10 goals in four Champions League matches, with Alisson playing every minute in both competitions so far.

He remains a leader within the side and was named one of Iraola’s vice-captains at the start of the season.

Alisson assessed his options last season but opted to proceed with a one-year extension. With senior figures such as Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson leaving, and Virgil van Dijk’s contract also set to expire at the end of the season, sporting director Julian Ward has two important decisions to make over two men who have been constants at Liverpool since 2018.

Both command hefty wages, but this is a young Liverpool side trying to find its way under Iraola, and the head coach will be aware of the importance of two experienced players who have been with the club for so long.

A one-year extension could be offered to Alisson, potentially allowing Brughmans to learn from the Brazilian, but at 34 he may be looking for the security of a longer-term deal.

Either way, Liverpool’s hierarchy will keep a close eye on how Alisson fares as the season progresses. If he can continue performing as he did against Crystal Palace, a new contract would be difficult to argue against.