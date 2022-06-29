The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Luck Irabor, has assured families of the abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers, that their loved ones would regain their freedom.

He also said those behind their abduction would be apprehended and brought to book.

The CDS who called for political solution to lingering security crisis in the country, also debunked reports that troops raped and brutalised Nigerians in a communal clash in Cross River State.

He disclosed that five soldiers, who were drafted to restore peace in the community, were wounded.

“No soldier was involved in raping anybody. One of the communities shot at the Commanding Officer and wounded him and five other soldiers and so, no officer will see his men wounded when he has come to keep peace. No Officer will stand and watch citizens unleashing terror on any citizen,” he said.

Irabor while featuring on a current affairs programme on AriseNews Television, on Wednesday, said though the bandits were using the abducted train passengers as shield, the security operatives would continue with their operations leaving no stone unturned to ensure their rescue.

Irabor said, “Quite alot is happening, government is doing alot. I will like to assure Nigerians that all those held captive will regain freedom and those behind the criminal act brought to justice.”

Irabor also assured Nigerians that the 2023 general elections will be safe and secure for citizens and INEC will go about its constitutional duties.

He said, “I want to guarantee you that 2023 elections would be held under a secure atmosphere. That is what we are working on to achieve. We have mapped out our plans with the police and other security agencies and we are escalating all our operational engagements to ensure that we provide the security that will enable INEC and all the stakeholders who would be engaged in the exercise.”