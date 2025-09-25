The acting governor of Oyo State, Barrister Adebayo Lawal, has expressed satisfaction with the level of preparations for the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

Lawal made this known during an on-the-spot assessment visit to the coronation venue, where he commended the organising committee and stakeholders for their commitment to ensuring a successful and historic event.

The acting governor extended warm greetings to the people of Ibadan and Oyo State at large, expressing optimism that the reign of Oba Ladoja will usher in a new era of peace, prosperity, and development for Ibadanland and beyond.

He also called on Ibadan people and residents to serve as gracious hosts to President Bola Tinubu and other dignitaries from across Nigeria and the diaspora, who are expected to attend the coronation ceremony.

The coronation of Oba Rashidi Ladoja is expected to attract national and international attention, marking a significant moment in the cultural and traditional history of the ancient city of Ibadan.