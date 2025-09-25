Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has become a beehive of activities, hours before the coronation of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadan land slated for Friday, September 26.

Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State, one-time Senator in the aborted Third Republic and a successful businessman, turned 81 on Thursday, 24 hours to his coronation.

To underscore the historic moment, the governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde on Thursday shortened his annual leave, which was scheduled to end on September 29, to personally supervise the installation of Ibadan’s most influential monarch of recent history.

Already, eminent Nigerians have started arriving in the city renowned as the second largest in Africa.

Among them is the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saa’d Abubakar III, who was received into Ibadan at the newly upgraded Ladoke Akintola International Airport, Ibadan; just a day after the advance team of President Bola Tinubu made maiden landing at the facility in preparation for the President’s arrival for the historic coronation on Friday.

Across the city were hundreds of congratulatory messages adorning major roads with categories of people – political, business, traditional and religious leaders, as well as well-wishers, supporters of the monarch outdoing each others with choice and visible spots to mount billboards to celebrate the 44th Olubadan.

Indigenes, residents and visitors to the city of Ibadan were in celebration mood as roads were unusually busy and traffic build-up experienced at unlikely routes.