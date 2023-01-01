Either back home or in the diaspora, Africans have continously expoused the fact that all they require is an environment to showcase that they are super-talented. Someone who is again proving that to be the absolute truth is Agyei Roland, fondly known as TBKOfficixl.

TBKOfficixl is a Ghanaian rap artiste based in Austria, where he enjoys great amount of support by his fanbase. His fluency in German language, the official language spoken in the small European country of his residence, is extraordinary and exceptional.

Agyei Roland flows effortlessly in the language, which makes him unique and attractive to curious fans of hip hop; the genre in which he does his music. As he continues to get attention across the world, his fanbase keeps growing as music lovers flood all international music streaming platforms to have a taste of this music sensation. He employs hardline and explicit lyrics to pass across his message.

TBKOfficixl hit the international limelight in 2017, when he unleashed a 13-track album with rare and melodious rap flow. The singer surely and successfully launched himself with the album. He titled the album ‘Polymorphose’ and featured Crest in whooping seven tracks.

Three years later, the singer satisfied the thirst of his fans with the release of a single, ‘Bad Man’, which further increased his popularity and enlarged the number of those who embraced his music the world over.

In June 2022, TBKOfficixl took his growing international image and profile to another level entire. He began to attract some attention among music lovers in Africa following the release of a number of singles. The artiste released ‘Jordan Emblem’ and ‘Fick Die Neider’, with the latter translating in English language as ‘Fuck The Envious’.

He subsequently dropped the video for ‘Fuck The Envious’, a strongly-worded single, which is about his most-loved single. The track got positive reviews, so much so that fans couldn’t wait for the video, which TBKOfficixl eventually dropped and it became another hit on its own.

As his stock continues to rise, so are his contemporaries who are not hiding the desire to collaborate with him. The other singles TBKOfficixl released in 2022 included; ‘Cest La Vie’ featuring Bryann and Bomboclaat, in which he featured Sosa Kriminell.

“Betting on me is the right risk,” he wrote on the track awareness post on Instagram.

His songs, from his 2017 album, to his most recent singles, are enjoying highly impressive streaming figures and listening hours on Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music and Deezer. TBKOfficixl’s ‘Fuck The Envious’ can also be listened to or downloaded in unlimited fashion in Hi-Res quality on Qobuz on subscription basis from £10.83/month.