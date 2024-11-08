The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has adjourned the trial of three top officials of the Kaduna State government over alleged assets declaration to February 4 and 5, 2025.

Mr. Aruwan Samuel Peter, Mrs. Bada Nasara Joy Shizzer, and Mr. Abdullahi Tijjani Mohammed were being prosecuted for asset declaration breaches at the Tribunal following their arraignment by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Aruwan Samuel is the Commissioner/Administrator of the Kaduna Capital Territory Authority, while Bada Joy serves as the Commissioner of Finance, and Tijjani Mohammed is the Executive Chairman of the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board.

PRNigeria reports that Aruwan’s trial involves six charges, centered on allegedly falsifying his asset declaration by omitting and refusing to declare his accounts with certain Nigerian banks while serving as a government official.

Meanwhile, Tijjani Mohammed faces six charges for failing to submit to the CCB the required written declarations of his assets and liabilities, including those of his wife and unmarried children under age 21, during his tenure as a presidential aide between 2016 and 2018, and as Managing Director of Abuja Investment Limited on May 2, 2024.

Similarly, Bada Joy, also accused of false asset declaration, is standing trial on 13 charges. They include failing to submit to the CCB the written declarations of her assets and liabilities, as well as those of her spouse and unmarried children under age 21, during her tenure as Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Investment Protection Agency between 2016 and 2018, and as an officer with the Kaduna State Geographical Information System in 2012.

At the court sitting on Friday, CCT Chairman, Justice Danladi Umar, alongside two other judges of the Tribunal, adjourned the trial of the three Kaduna government officials after the defense counsels of Aruwan and Mrs. Bada informed the court that their clients were indisposed and unavailable for cross-examination.

The CCT chairman granted Tijjani Mohammed, who was present for his trial, bail in the sum of N10 million, with two sureties who must have gainful employment.