The International Association Of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has congratulated the newly sworn-in President of Botswana, Mr. Duma Boko, on his assumption of office.

In a press statement signed by the International Spokesman of IAWPA, Amb Emmanuel Nkweke, and made available to journalists in Abuja by the Director of Media and Publicity, Amb. Nwokoma Messiah, the group described the victory of Boko as a victory for change and democracy.

IAWPA issued the statement after its 187th International Management Team meeting held in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Duma Boko, a 54- year-old human rights lawyer, made history by becoming the first opposition leader to take office in Botswana, ending nearly 60 years of rule by the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

He was sworn in as President on November 1, 2024 . Boko’s victory was seen as a significant shift in Botswana’s politics, with many citizens expressing hope for change and relief that the new leadership will address long-standing issues like the high cost of living, unemployment, and economic inequality.

As the leader of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) coalition, Boko campaigned on promises to increase the minimum wage, introduce universal health insurance, and diversify Botswana’s diamond-dependent economy.

His commitment to social justice, human rights, and democratic values has been well-documented.

In a related development, the Country Director of IAWPA Botswana chapter, Amb. Dr. Franke Kamo, has urged the people of Botswana to rally round the new president despite their political divide, stressing that as an international Peace advocacy group, it will ensure that its peace advocacy activities were felt in Botswana especially in the area of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations Organisation.