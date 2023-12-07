Kogi State Police Command has cautioned the public against com- ments that could prejudice its inves- tigation into the alleged attack on the secretary of the Governorship Elec- tion Petitions Tribunal.

In a statement issued yesterday by the state police public relations of- ficer,PPRO, SPWilliamOvyeAya, the police said it is investigating the matter and therefore people should desist from making comments that can undermine the investigation.

Noting that the attention of Kogi State Police Command had been drawn to series of distorted informa-

tion on the incident, the police said it needed to set the records straight. “The general public is advised to avoid statements that may preju- dice ongoing investigation into the

matter.

“The Command also appeals to

anyone with useful information on the alleged incident to provide same to the Command. The public will be updated as investigation progresses”, Ovye Aya wrote.

The statement reads: “On Mon- day 04/12/2023 about 1820hrs, one Mr David Umar Mike ‘m’, Secre- tary to Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, along with Labode Apreala (f) Confiden-

tial Secretary and Hassimu Adamu, Assistant Secretary, came to State Criminal Investigation Department, Kogi State Police Headquarters and reported that on the said date, the three of them left their Hotel rooms in Lokoja about 1300hrs heading to their Office at the High Court Com- plex driving in his (David’s) Peuge- ot 406 car.

“That just before the CBN at about 1320hrs, one SUV vehicle which had earlier overtaken him blocked his car with two other SUVs following behind. All of them sur- rounded and blocked him as he at- tempted to reverse.

“That he saw about seven hooded

men all heavily armed and dressed in black attire who shot severally into the air and dragged him and his two other colleagues out of their car, ran- sacked the car and made away with all the documents including Petitions filed by four (4) Parties namely Ac- tion Alliance (AA), Action People’s Party (APP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP)/two (2) Record Books/a Bag containing his personal items.

“He claimed to have also report- ed to the DSS Office. Hence a thor- ough and diligent investigation into the incident has been ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command.