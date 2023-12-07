Members of National Youth Council

Badaru it’s time to wake up,” “Badaru F9 in Security,” “Security is at its worst under Badaru!”

Addressing journalists, secretary of Arewa Movement, Nasir Ishaku, who led the protesters called on President Bola Tinubu to wake up Baradu from his slumber to face his national responsibility or honourably resign because security situation is deteriorating under his watch.

Ishaku also urged the National Assembly to look into the “lacklustre performance of the minister and to do the needful for the benefit of the country.”

He said, “On behalf of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) North West Zone and the Arewa Youth

movement we are here today to say that we are not crying wolf but stating a reality.

“For those who have eye to see let them see well, and those who have ears to hear let them listen attentively. Nigeria is not well because Nigerians are being killed day by day.

“In view of the foregoing the leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, North West Zone and that of the Arewa Youth Movement after due consultations have observed with a total dismay the lacklustre performance of Badaru in handling the ministry of defence not only critical and also a strategic ministry in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As a result of that, security situation in the country keeps deteriorating since his inception as Minister of Defence.

“These two organisations have a moral obligation to express our grievances because Nigeria is in shamble situation in terms of security of lives and property most especially in the Northern Nigeria.”

Ishaku lamented that there is hardly a week without terrorists attacking one community or the other while people have been killed and are still being killed in their homes, farms and even places of worship.

"Nigeria keeps losing members of the Armed Forces which include the Army, the Air Force, the Navy and members of the Nigeria Police Force.

Zone and the Arewa Youth yesterday besieged the main entrance of the National Assembly, protesting the worsening insecurity in the country, particularly in the northern states.

The youth groups numbering over 100 demanded the immediate resignation of the minister of defence, Muhammadu Badaru, saying the security of the country has deteriorated under him.

They carried placards with various inscriptions such as: “Badaru please retire,” “We want improved security, if yes then Badaru must go,” “Sleeping