The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has condemned a mob attack on citizen Ahmad Usman, which culminated in his death on Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Lugbe area of Abuja.

The Minister reiterated that no one or group of persons has the right to take law into their hands, no matter the circumstances or perceived level of provocation.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, FCT Administration, Anthony Ogunleye, the Minister said that the Administration will not tolerate any form of mob attack on any resident of the Territory or breakdown of law and order.

He called on security agencies to ensure that all those who participated in the heinous act were apprehended and prosecuted.

The minister further said that residents were founded on the premises of national unity, peace, and love for country and fellow countrymen and that the action of the mob at Lugbe negated all of the principles and will not be tolerated.

He assured FCT residents of their safety at all times and urged them to go about their lawful affairs without fear of molestation.

Bello called for their cooperation in securing their communities by reporting to the security agencies whenever suspicious persons or actions are identified.