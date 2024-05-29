Ad

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) will on Thursday arraign a blogger, Agozie Samuel Chukwuma (commonly known as Comedy and Ofoegbu (King of the Game) before a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged cybercrime.

Th suspect is expected to be arraigned over alleged criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, abduction and cyberbulling.

Before now, the defendant was remanded in the Keffi Correctional Center in Nasarawa State, for 14 days by the order of an Abuja Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The police had secured the remand order following an exparte application brought pursuant to Sections 293 (1), 294(1) and 296 (1) (2), all of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

The motion marked CR/ME/65/2024 sought for an order of the Magistrate Court for an order remanding the defendant for 14 days in the Correctional Center in Keffi, to enable conclusion of investigation and his arraignment at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Ad More Details

The Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Iyanna, sitting in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, granted the exparte order as prayed by Police.

In the supporting affidavit deposed to by Ajah Emmanuel Elizabeth, the police said the defendant is charged for criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, abduction, cyber bulling, criminal intimidation and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.

It stated that the investigation of the offence brought by the nominal complainants, Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, was ongoing.

That it has filed a charge at the Federal High Court awaiting for the charge to be assigned to a particular court for arraignment.