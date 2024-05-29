Ad

The South-East Student Entrepreneurs and Innovation Conference (SESEI) 2024 has ended on a high note, marking a significant milestone in the region’s entrepreneurial journey.

Hosted at the University of Nigeria Enugu Campus (UNEC), this year’s conference, themed “Empowering Southeast’s Future Leaders,” garnered widespread acclaim for its impactful discussions and invaluable insights.

Distinguished speakers graced the event, each contributing their expertise to the enriching dialogue. Among them were Prof. Daniel Nwachukwu, the esteemed Deputy Vice Chancellor of UNEC; Dr. Sammy Ajufo, a visionary entrepreneur and Founder of Colourcode Media; Andrew Chidiebere Odoh, the innovative mind behind Arellow’s transformative ventures; Ugome Adaugo Clarissa, a trailblazing entrepreneur renowned for her success with Larissa Hair and Gallery; Mr. Kachukwu Kachukwu, strategic business consultant at Southern City Consults; Miss Onyekachi Gift, the dynamic force behind YekaPro Events, and Mr. Emeka Okonkwo, an influential figure in the nightlife industry through Dekash Empire.

Prof. Daniel Nwachukwu and Dr. Sammy Ajufo set the tone for the conference with their compelling keynote addresses. Prof. Nwachukwu underscored the pivotal role of innovation in driving regional development, while Dr. Ajufo shed light on leveraging media for entrepreneurial success, igniting inspiration among attendees.

Andrew Chidiebere Odoh captivated the audience with his insightful presentation, delving into Arellow’s groundbreaking initiatives in waste management, tech, and real estate. Ugome Adaugo Clarissa shared her journey of brand building from scratch, offering invaluable lessons on entrepreneurship and resilience.

Mr. Kachukwu Kachukwu provided strategic insights into sustainable business practices, while Miss Onyekachi Gift shared her expertise in event management, emphasising the importance of perseverance and creativity in entrepreneurship. Mr. Emeka Okonkwo captivated attendees with his expertise in the nightlife industry, demonstrating how to blend entertainment lifestyle with entrepreneurial endeavours.

The conference featured engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking sessions, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among participants.

Organised by Newsland Integrated Media Services, the conference drew a diverse audience of students, professionals, and industry leaders, creating a dynamic platform for learning and growth.

“We are delighted with the resounding success of SESEI 2024. The enthusiasm and engagement from participants surpassed our expectations, and we believe this event has truly empowered the next generation of leaders in the Southeast,” remarked Mr. Emmanuel Anabueze, the visionary Founder of the conference.

The success of SESEI 2024 was made possible through the generous support of sponsors like Gavice Logistics, OneTouchPay App, Dubic Malt, and Arellow Homes, alongside Pulse Nigeria, the Official Media Partner. Their contributions were instrumental in elevating the conference to new heights.

SESEI 2024 not only empowered future leaders but also catalyzed innovation and growth in South-East Nigeria, leaving an indelible mark on the region’s entrepreneurial landscape.