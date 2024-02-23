The trial of a lawyer, Bob Chidozie, and three others on a seven-count charge bordering on alleged forgery of title documents has been moved to May 7, 2024, by a High Court of Justice of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The adjournment followed the absence of the trial judge, Justice Samira Umar Bature in court.

After the adjournment, counsel to the nominal complainant, A.T. Kohol attributed the development to the absence of the judge and expressed confidence that the trial will proceed on the next adjourned date.

While maintaining that the case against the defendants has not been withdrawn, as is being speculated, Kohol urged the public to disregard such information.

„May I use this opportunity to refute the claim by the defendants that this case has been withdrawn? The case is alive and still pending in this court.

„The claim of the defendants is totally false because if the matter is no longer in the court, why has the court adjourned it to May 7? A matter that is no longer in court again should be off the cause list. In this case, the matter is listed and has been adjourned to May 7, 2024,“ Kohol clarified.

The counsel to Samuel Udoh-Imeh (the 2nd defendant), Marvelous Kasuogu also confirmed the development in court.

The prosecution had specifically told the court that the defendants who were docked by the police authorities before the court allegedly forged title documents including the power of attorney with fraudulent intention of converting the property belonging to Nexume Nigeria Limited.

Others arraigned alongside the lawyer in the charge marked No: FCT/HC/CR/302/2023 and filed by the commissioner of police (COP) are Samuel Udoh-Imeh, Ifeanyi Abaekwueme and a private firm, Earth Conscience Limited.

While Bob Chidozie, an Abia State-based legal practitioner, who also doubles as managing director of Earth Conscience Limited, was a former commissioner for works in Abia State, Samuel Udoh-Imeh works in the information technology and services sector and is also an Abuja-based businessman.

On his part, Ifeanyi Abaekwueme who is a town planner by profession, is a career civil servant with the Department of Urban and Regional Planning of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and owner and founding director of Earth Conscience Limited.

During their arraignment in court, the prosecution counsel, Adama Musa told the court that the alleged offences are punishable under section 97 (1); 362 (a) of the Penal Code Law.

However, all the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges and were admitted to bail by Justice Samirah Umar Bature of the Maitama Division of the court in the sum of N20 million each and two sureties in the like sum.

The sureties, the court noted, must be a grade level 15 or above officer in the federal civil service and must be a resident in the FCT with a valid means of identification.

The defendants who were charged with conspiracy, forgery, and dishonesty were alleged to have sometimes between January 2015 and December 2022 at the FCT, Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the court conspired amongst themselves to commit an offence to wit: forgery and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 97(1) of the Penal Code Law.

They were charged in count two for committing forgery with intent to convert the property of Nexume Nigeria Ltd, by fraudulently signing the signature of Mr. Olusegun Sanni, on a document titled: Memorandum of Understanding concerning plot No: 54 DO6 situated at Karsana West, FCT, Abuja, with intention of causing it to be believed that he signed the document when they knew same was false.

That the defendants committed an offence to convert the property of Nexume Nigeria Ltd by forging the signature of Mr. Olusegun Sanni on the document titled: Irrevocable Power of Attorney concerning the said property.