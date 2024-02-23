Some members of the civil society group in Benin City in solidarity have condemned what they described as yet another police brutality meted against the national chairman of the Labour party, Barrister Julius Abure.

Abure was arrested on Wednesday evening by the assistant inspector general of police, (AIG) Zone 5, Benin, City Edo State, Mr Arungwa Nwazule. He was later released in the early hours of yesterday. .

The AIG said Abure, the Edo State chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbaloi and three others were arrested for “conspiracy, brutal assault, attempted murder, armed robbery, grievous harm and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.”

Reacting to Abure’s ordeal, Barrister Abraham Oviawe said all Nigerians of good conscience must rise and condemned the way and manner the national chairman of the LP was arrested in a gestapo-like manner adding that an injury to one is an injury to all.

He said, “I am not a member of the Labour Party, we saw the chairman of the party being harassed over an allegation which took place while he was not in Nigeria. We are very disturbed that a man who enjoys such a position is deserving of an invitation, he is known, his address is not spurious.

“We equally condemned that attack on the petitioner but we feel that to correct what has been done wrong to the petitioner is not to create another problem. We feel that the national chairman of the Labour party deserves an apology. We know that the Police and its collaborators at the appropriate time will pay for the damage done.”

Also, the duo of Marxist Kola Edokpayi and Comrade Olu Martins called on Nigerians to condemn the inhuman treatment meted against Abure as crude and unintelligence and ludicrous.

Martin said, “What happened to intelligence? The Police must do whatever it can do to redeem its image. Democracy thrives on the rule of law and not on whims and caprices of anybody. BY RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Cross River State Police has arrested a 39-year-old man, Idara Aniefiok, for alleged killing of his mother and setting the family’s compound ablaze in Calabar.

The suspect, according to finding, strangled his mother at Asuquo Asuquo Street, Calabar South local government area of Cross River State after an altercation at their residence in December 2023.

The suspect was paraded alongside 13 others at the state police headquarters Diamond Hill Calabar, by the state police commissioner CP Gyogon Augustine.

The suspect who hails from Etim Ekpo local government area of Akwa Ibom State, said, “I don’t know what was wrong with me ooh. I killed my mother without knowing that she was the one.

“It was only when a woman approached me and demanded to know why I killed my mother, that was when I realised that I was the one who killed my mother.

“I don’t know what to do now. None of my family members has come to visit me since I was thrown into this cell,” he said.

When asked if he is proud knowing that he was responsible for his mum’s death, he responded, “Why will I be proud of killing my mother.? I wept like a baby when the woman told me that I was the one responsible for my mum’s death and setting the family ‘s compound ablaze.”

Speaking on the command’s stride between January 31,2023 till date, the CP Gyogon stated that about 521 criminal incidents had taken place in the state.

A breakdown of the incidents disclosed by the CP revealed that there have been 49 abductions, 229 trial cases stressing that out of which, 103 cases were transmitted to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) with the remaining 126 cases still pending before the courts.