Nigerian music star, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, professionally known as D’Banj, has broken his silence after his release by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC), after spending almost 72 hours in detention.

Through a post on his verified Instagram account, the music star revealed that he has no business with fraud.

He added that he assisted the Commission with all he knew, and went on to thank people for their support.

“Global thank you to the world. I was invited on an ongoing investigation in ICPC. I have assisted the commission with all I know and I am confident in their capacity to unravel the truth. I have no business with fraud, all I do is chop life. I was released on self-recognition because nothing was seen or found on me. God bless you all my people,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The musician was released on Friday afternoon according to his attorney, Pelumi Olajengbesi, who said D’Banj was released on supervised probation but couldn’t confirm whether the ICPC had given the musician administrative bail or not.