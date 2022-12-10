The Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital has sacked the 13 local government council chairmen and 171 councilors elected in the last local government election in the state.

This is the second time the court voided the local government election in state and also stopped the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission and other commissions from releasing allocations to local government areas in the state.

Justice Fatun Riman said the local government election conducted by the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission was null and void and unconstitutional.