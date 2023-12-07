The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has described the report of kidnappings in Maitaima and Asokoro areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja as fake news.

FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Haruna Garba, who disclosed this, enjoined the residents of the Federal Capital Territory to disregard the news making the rounds on social media alleging that there were several kidnapping incidents in Maitama and Asokoro districts of Abuja as the Police have discovered the news to be false and misleading and was intended to create panic and apprehension in the minds of the people.

Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, said the Police wished to assure the members of the public of their safety and security as the Command has emplaced working strategies to safeguard life and property before, during and after the yuletide season.

“Therefore, the residents of the FCT are advised to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of molestation/intimidation,” she stated.

SP Adeh further said: “The CP further appealed that we should work together to defeat crime and criminality in all its forms rather than creating a situation of anxiety and fear where there is none.

“He urges residents of the FCT to be patriotic and cooperate with the police for improved service delivery. He equally tasks FCT residents to take advantage of the Police Control Room numbers in reporting suspicious activities: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883

PCB line: 09022222352.”

The Police also said that the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, since his assumption of duty in the Federal Capital Territory has been very supportive of the Police and other security agencies in the FCT in the collective effort to fight crime and criminality.