Justice Adeyemi Ajayi of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has began the full trial of a former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, and two others over alleged fraud to the tune of N109 billion.

The trial of the accused persons started immediately after the court granted them administrative bail given to them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Moreso, Justice Ajayi in her ruling ordered that the defendants shall not leave the Federal Capital Territory, except with the permission of the court.

The court threatened to revoke the bail conditions granted to the defendants if they travel out of the court’s jurisdiction without leave of the court.

The court also stated that the defendants shall sign an undertaking that they will abide by the bail conditions granted to them by the EFCC.

In addition, Justice Ajayi ordered that the defendants should not have and shall not procure alternate passports until the case is dispensed with, having deposited their original passports to the anti-graft agency.