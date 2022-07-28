Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, has sworn to sack any lecturer of the Kaduna State University (KASU), who continue to partake in the ongoing strike action embarcked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and fails to resume as directed by the management of the University.

The governor, who stated this in a live media chat on radio stations monitored in Kaduna, said he was only waiting for report from the acting Vice Chancellor of the university and he will not hesitate to sack any indicted lecturer.

“ASUU has a problem with the Federal Government, not the state government.

“I see no reason why lecturers of Kaduna State University will be on strike since we are paying them appropriately, if this continues, we have no option than to sack all of them.

“The Acting Vice Chancellor has assured me that they will resume, but I have asked them to find out if they actually resumed work, because I initially instructed that their salaries be stopped. But I was later told they didn’t join the strike, so I asked that it should be investigated and those that collected salary and joined the strike will be asked to refund the salary.

“This is because Nigeria’s law says ‘no work, no pay’. This is the law. So whoever joins the strike will not be paid a salary. We have been telling KASU lecturers that they have no problem with the State government. ASUU’s problem is with the Federal Government. Therefore, why will our staff who have no problem with us join the strike?

“If this continues, I will wake up one day to sack them all, I swear to God. We will sack them all and declare their positions vacant on the pages of newspapers. They once did the same thing and we gave them warning, now they repeated it. I’m only waiting to receive the report from the Commissioner for Education. I swear to God, we will sack all those that joined the strike if they refuse to resume work,” the governor stressed.