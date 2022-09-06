The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Oluomo Olakunle Taiwo, before Justice D.E. Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, for an alleged N2.4billion fraud.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said Oluomo was arraigned alongside the Director of Finance in the State House of Assembly, Oladayo Samuel, and the Clerk of the House, Adeyemo Adedeji Taiwo, on 11-count charges bordering on money laundering to the tune of N2.4 billion.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Oluomo Olakunle Taiwo, Oladayo Samuel, Adeyemo Adedeji Taiwo and Adeyanju Nimota Amoke (now at large), sometime in 2019 in Abeokuta, within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, conspired amongst yourselves to use the total sum of N2,475,000,000,000.00, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of your unlawful activity to wit: stealing from the treasury of Ogun State House of Assembly and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 18 (a), 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.”

The defendants, however, pleaded “not guilty” to the charges preferred against them.

Justice Osiagor, in a short ruling, admitted Oluomo to bail in the sum of N300 million and two sureties in like sum.

The second and third defendants were each granted bail in the sum of N100 million with two sureties.

The sureties are to be public servants on Grade Level 14 and should possess landed property within the jurisdiction of the court and they must also provide a three- year tax clearance.

The Judge also ordered the defendants to deposit their Passports with the court.

Justice Osiagor further ruled that the defendants, pending the perfection of their bail, “are to remain in the EFCC custody for a week.”