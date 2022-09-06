The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, against dragging it into the travails of the opposition party.

The governing party was reacting to allegation by Ayu that APC had been planting stories in the media to further stoke the feud between him and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

Reports had quoted Ayu as alleging that Wike could not father a child, an allegation Ayu denied and blamed on the APC.

But, the APC, in a statement issued on Tuesday by its national publicity secretary, Barr. Felix Morka, distanced itself from such a scandalous act, accusing the PDP national chairman of looking for who to blame for the hurricane that is about to consume the opposition party under his leadership.

Describing Ayu’s allegation as an escapist mindset approach, Morka said, “As he (Ayu) struggled to deny a statement credited to him that Governor Nyesom Wike could not father a child, the National Chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, alleged, ridiculously, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and “other mischievous people” were planting such stories in the media and stoking the feud between him and the Rivers State Governor.

“Understandably, Chairman Ayu is deep in quicksand and swinging wildly in search of third parties to blame for the internal combustion in the party that he leads.

“With such an escapist mindset, it is not difficult to see why the meltdown in the PDP has proved intractable on his watch. Lacking forthrightness and character to accept responsibility for the crisis in his party, how can he possibly resolve it?

“Unlike the party of Ayu, APC does not “plant stories” and does not meddle in the internal affairs of other parties. That is an area of extreme and unrivaled competence of the PDP. In any event, the PDP is unraveling unstoppably and needs no help from the outside.

“Rather than distract himself in search of an illusory scapegoat, Ayu and stakeholders of his withering PDP should concentrate on finding an anchor to slow the Party’s rudderless drift.

“APC wondered how a party like PDP that has proved incapable of governing itself can govern a country as important as Nigeria.

“After 16 years of ruthless misgovernance and crass failure to reform and reposition itself, quite frankly, the PDP stands morally disqualified from asking Nigerians for their votes in the next general election.

“The ruling APC assured the populace that her attention and concern remain focused on the search for new and creative ways of improving the quality of life of our people, and working to convince them to renew our mandate again in 2023.”