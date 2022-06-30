A former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has appeared before the Uxbridge Magistrate Court in the United Kingdom over alleged organ harvesting charges.

The prosecutor claimed that David Ukpo, who alleged that he was coerced to donate his kidney to the Ekweremadu’s daughter, Sonia, is 15-year-old.

The case has been adjourned to July Thursday, 7, 2022 at Westminster Magistrate Court to enable the UK Attorney General, Suella Braverman, to determine whether the case will be tried in the country or Nigeria.