Unknown gunmen, on Wednesday, killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to the Rivers State Police Command at Oyigbo Town in Oyigbo local government area of the State.

It was gathered that the yet-to-be identified Police officer was ambushed and shot by the gunmen while going home after closing from work.

He later died in an undisclosed hospital in the area.

No group has, however, claimed responsibility for the death of the senior police officer.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident.

Iringe-Koko stated that the Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, had ordered a full-scale investigation into the killing of the police officer.