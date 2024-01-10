The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, January 10, ordered the release of Prof Cyril Ndifon, the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) on temporary bail to facilitate his glaucoma surgery.

The embattled university official had been previously remanded in the Kuje Correctional Centre on Tuesday.

Justice James Omotosho granted the order in response to an application by Ndifon’s counsel, Okon Efut, SAN.

The request was not opposed by Osuobeni Akponimisingha, the lawyer representing the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Having considered Ndifon’s oral bail application, Justice Omotosho admitted him to bail in the sum of N250 million, requiring a surety who must swear to an affidavit of means and deposit his or her travel passport with the court registry.

The judge also stipulated that the temporary bail would be effective from Jan. 10 to Jan. 25, aligning with the formal bail application submitted by Ndifon’s lawyer, scheduled for a hearing.

As a result, the case was adjourned until Jan. 25 and January 26 for the continuation of the trial and the hearing of the bail application.