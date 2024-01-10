The Onikoyi Royal Family has called out the Dosunmu branch of the ruling houses over its purported selection of another Oba-elect after all the other branches had unanimously selected Prince Abdul Waliu Oladimeji Sulaimon to occupy the Onikoyi stool.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Onikoyi Royal Family said it was disheartening and preposterous that the Dosunmu branch, out of desperation and disdain for rule of law had presented two factional candidates for the Obaship stool, and called on the general public and the Lagos State government to discountenance the charades that led to their emegence.

“The Onikoyi Royal family maintain and states without any fear of equivocation that Prince Abdul Waliu Omogbolahan Oladimeji Sulaimon remains the authentic candidate duly selected in accordance with the Onikoyi Chieftaincy Declaration, 2006 still in force and has been pronounced by various courts of competent jurisdiction as a subsidiary legislation validly made and registered as the recognised guideline upon which selection into the stool of the Onikoyi of Ikoyi and Moba Land shall be governed,” the family stated.

They accused the Dosunmu branch of having a penchant for illegality, deluded grandeur and conduct likely to cause breach of peace, and called on the Eti-Osa Local Government Chieftaincy Committee and the Lagos State Government to stand on the side of the law as whatever is done contrary to the provisions of the 2006 Declaration would amount to an illegality and a smear on the integrity of the executive arm of the state government.

The press statement, signed on behalf of the family by Prince Abdul Akeem Animashaun and entitled ‘Onikoyi stool: Prince Abdul Waliu Oladimeji Sulaimon remains the authentic Oba-elect’ read: “The attention of the Onikoyi Royal Family has been drawn to recent publications alleging the emergence of two different candidates from the Dosunmu branch as the Oba Elect of the vacant Onikoyi stool.

“The family urge the Eti-Osa Local Government, Eti-Osa Local Government Chieftaincy Committee, Lagos State Government and members of the public to discountenance the charade that led to the emergence of the two factional candidates (Prince Ganiyu Onikoyi and Prince Maiyegun) as their emergence cannot stand the test of any legal scrutiny.

“It is disheartening as well as preposterous that the Dosunmu branch after loosing in a case instituted against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as governor of Lagos State over the Onikoyi Chieftaincy Declaration, 2006 at the High Court of Lagos State in the case of ALHAJI (ARC) RAFIU ONIKOYI & ORS V. GOVERNOR OF LAGOS STATE & ORS with Suit No. M/451/2006 which judgment was delivered on 11th December, 2009 and loosing again upon appeal in ALHAJI (ARC) RAFIU ONIKOYI& ORS V. GOVERNOR OF LAGOS STATE & ORS with appeal No.CA/L/276/2010 out of their desperation and disdain for rule of law, penchant for illegality, deluded grandeur and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace continue to maintain the erroneous belief that they can railroad their way into becoming occupier of the vacant stool.

“It has become evident that the Dosunmu branch are not interested in the over all interest of the family but only cared about occupying the stool albeit illegally, without considering the negative implication of their actions on the entire Onikoyi Royal Family, residents of Ikoyi and Moba Land and its environs and Lagos State at large.

“The law stands and the position of the law is that the Onikoyi Family consist of One ruling House and ten branches with the Dosunmu branch being one of the branches. The entire Onikoyi Royal Family are resolute and firmly restates their position that the law is sacrosanct and must be followed to the latter. Any attempt to subvert the position of the law is intended to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the Ikoyi and Moba land and environs as he who comes to equity must come in clean hands.

“We therefore appeal to the Eti-Osa Local Government, Eti-Osa Local Government Chieftaincy Committee and the Lagos State Government to stand on the side of the law as whatever is done contrary to the provisions of the Onikoyi Chieftaincy Declaration, 2006 made in accordance with the provisions of the Obas & Chiefs law of Lagos State will amount to illegality and will inevitably smeared the integrity and powers of the executive arm of government to make laws and consequently rubbish the image of our traditional institution.

“The law is clear and the matter has been settled. Hon. Justice O.H Oshodi of the High Court of Lagos State in his judgment in the case of ALHAJI (ARC) ABDU RAFIU OLAWUNMI ONIKOYI & ORS V. HRH PATRICK IBIKUNLE FAFUNWA ONIKOYI with Suit No. LD/1391/2010 has made it clear that the question of two ruling house does not hold anymore. An excerpt of the judgment is reproduce hereunder;

“To the Court, the effect of the coming into effect of exhibit DWA is that the

notion that there are 2 (two) Ruling Houses, Muti and Dosunmu, as held by

the Apex Court in exhibit B, does not hold anymore after the coming into

effect of exhibit DWA on 25th May 2006. (Exhibit DWA in the judgment is the Onikoyi Chieftaincy Declaration, 2006)

“We therefore appeal to the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR as an indigene of Lagos State, as the former Governor of Lagos State who signed this Declaration and gave it the force of law, not to allow the Dosunmu branch rubbish his legacy and make nonsense out of his executive action.

“We also appeal to the Lagos State Governor His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu to be courageous to do what the law says and not to succumb to the pressure and whims of political actors into doing what might be considered politically correct but not legally defensible. We must defend our democracy by first defending our laws and protecting our traditional institutions. We must distance ourselves from selfish interest of a very few with questionable historical affiliations to the Onikoyi Royal family .

“Finally, we appeal to the Oba of Lagos who is the permanent chairman of the Obas & Chiefs Council in Lagos State and a repository of knowledge of the history of the Onikoyi Royal Family and Lagos at large, to lend his voice and credence to the position of the law as we cannot allow constant degradation of our traditional institutions and most importantly the sanctity of our laws if we must progress as a nation.”