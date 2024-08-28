The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president, Joe Ajaero, will appear before the Nigeria Police Today for questioning.

The development followed a formal invitation from the police on 19 August 2024 over alleged criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime.

Ajaero, accompanied by fellow labour leaders and NLC legal representatives, is expected at the IRT Complex, Old Abattoir by Guzape Junction, Abuja, by 10am.

The invitation has raised concerns among both national and international civil rights groups, particularly regarding the potential implications for workers’ rights and civil liberties in Nigeria.

Already, NLC, in response to the police invitation, issued a warning of a potential nationwide strike if the Police eventually detain the labour leader.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, NLC head of information and public affairs, Comrade Benson Upah, expressed expectation that the police would conduct themselves lawfully and responsibly.

Upah emphasised the importance of the police adhering to legal boundaries during the engagement, which, according to him, may either ease or escalate tensions between the government and organised labour.

He said, “Ajaero will appear today; it depends on what the police do. I’m hoping that the police, as a responsible organisation, conduct themselves well”.