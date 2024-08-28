The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, has said the federal government would respond appropriately through the European Union.

He stated this while reacting to a social media post by Simon Ekpa announcing 2 December 2024 as the date for the map presentation and official declaration of the Biafra Republic.

General Buba, when contacted, said while military operations against the Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) will be sustained, the federal government will deploy diplomatic channels to get the leader Simon Ekpa from Finland.

He said, “The FG would respond appropriately to the Finnish Government through the EU. On the part of the military, troops would sustain operations against IPOB / ESN,”.

Simon Ekpa, the leader of the Biafra Government in Exile (BRGIE), announced that the government will unveil the map of the “40 United States of Biafra” and issue a declaration on December 2, 2024.

Ekpa, who claims to be the Prime Minister of BRGIE, announced via his official social media handle.

He stated that the move aimed to hasten the realisation of Biafra’s independence.

He said, “The Biafra Government is preparing to present the complete map of Biafra on December 2, 2024,”.