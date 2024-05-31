Ad

Founder and lead consultant of Alpha-Geek Technologies, Oluwaseun Dania, has been crowned ‘Digital Entrepreneur of the Year 2024′ at the prestigious Africa’s Beacon of ICT Merit and Leadership Awards.

Considered the most respected annual event in Nigeria’s ICT industry, the Awards ceremony recognised Alpha-Geek’s outstanding contributions.

Dania, a serial entrepreneur and investor, was commended for his exceptional role in shaping the nation’s digital landscape.

“A distinguished selection committee,” announced Mr. Ken Nwogbo, founder of event organiser, Nigerian CommunicationsWeek, “acknowledged your consistent delivery of innovative ICT solutions and services fostering a thriving digital economy. We are honored to present you with the Digital Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 award.”

Adding to the night’s triumphs, Alpha-Geek Technologies also secured the coveted IT Solutions and Consulting Company of the Year award.

Reacting to the double win, Dania, who also heads Tradefada, a leading digital currency exchange platform, reiterated Alpha-Geek’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional IT solutions that empower both businesses and individuals.

“We recognise the critical importance of staying ahead in this age of rapid technological evolution,” he declared. “At Alpha-Geek Technologies, we don’t merely adapt, we lead the charge, setting new benchmarks for cutting-edge solutions that transform our clients’ experiences.”