A philanthropist, Dr. Leesi Gborogbosi, has expressed the hope that Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, would have over power to him as the next governor of the state in 2027.

Gborogbosi, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday, however said in the meantime he will provide advisory and expertise to Fubara to enable him provide good governance in the state.

The Ogoni-born philanthropist stated that his candidacy emphasises governance guided by principles of integrity, competence, and a deep-rooted faith.

He said: “As the Next Governor of Rivers State, I will take over from HE Governor Fubara after the next election, by the grace of God.

“In the meantime, my advisory and expertise will be available to Governor Fubara in providing good governance.

“With a career spanning over three decades in leadership roles, I bring a wealth of experience and a vision that resonates with the aspirations of the people of Rivers State.

“Having honed my skills in the private sector through working at Shell Nigeria, I am well-prepared to transition into the role of Chief Executive Officer of Rivers State.

“My candidacy emphasizes governance guided by principles of integrity, competence, and a deep-rooted faith. My commitment to serving the people with sincerity and accountability is a cornerstone of my vision for the future of Rivers State.

“I have a clear and comprehensive roadmap for the development and progress of Rivers State.”