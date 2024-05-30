Ad

The Alternative Bank in collaboration with the UK government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and Qoray Mobility, has launched a first-of-its-kind electric tricycle programme.

According to the bank, the project flips the script on traditional transportation in Kano and marks a new chapter for the expertly trained women ready to navigate the city’s streets.

In a statement, the bank said, “With 120 women from the Mata Zalla and Yar Baiwa cooperatives having undergone comprehensive training, they are now proficient tricycle drivers and mechanics. These electric tricycles enable women to generate income by providing local transportation services and operating small delivery businesses.”

“This initiative is a double win,” declared Alhaji Garba Mohammed, Executive Director of The Alternative Bank. “Our electric tricycles are designed to address significant concerns regarding the safety of female passengers and children while at the same time safeguarding the environment.”

While elaborating on the benefits of the eclectic tricycles, Mohammed said: “Unlike traditional petrol-powered tricycles which contribute to pollution and are costly to operate due to rising fuel prices, our electric tricycles reduce carbon emissions and promote a cleaner, healthier environment. This aligns perfectly with The Alternative Bank’s commitment to both community well-being and environmental responsibility.”

Regional Coordinator of Kaduna and Kano State for the UK’s FCDO, Adamu Maikano, highlighted the broader impact of the initiative, stating: “The UK government, a longstanding ally of Nigeria, is committed to facilitating investment, trade, and economic development. The launch of this EV project is evidence that partnerships truly work when all parties remain focused on a mutual goal.”