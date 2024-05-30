Ad

There was confusion in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, as a policeman killed two persons in an accidental discharge scenario.

The incident, it was gathered, happened Tuesday evening at Omisanjana area of the town.

The officer in question, it was also learned, has been arrested and detained by the police.

A source said that stray bullets hit the victims, who were among some youths in the area who were trying to resist an attempt by the police to arrest a suspected internet fraudster.

He said, “The fraudster had hit a bike man and the passenger while they were being pursued by the policemen who caused the accident. But the irate youths stop them from arresting them. It was in that process the gun was shot, and two people were killed”.

Another source said, “Trouble started when some youths accosted a hit-and-run driver who knocked a commercial motorcyclist and a passenger, breaking the legs and arms of the victims in the process.

“The yet-to-be-identified driver called the men of the Rapid Response Squad. One of them opened fire and hit two people in the process. They were confirmed dead at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital”.

But the police in statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Sunday Abutu, said, “On 28/05/2024 at about 22:30hrs, a serious motor-vehicle motorcycle accident occurred involving a Lexus car and a Jincheng motorcycle along Omisanjana Area of Ado-Ekiti.

“The command, upon receiving the information, deployed the State Traffic Section to the Scene to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order and ensure the safety of the victims.

“On getting to the Scene, the operatives met resistance as some irate youths disallowed them from performing their lawful duty and insisted on carrying out jungle justice. This necessitated a call for re-enforcement to assist the officers on the ground.

“However, in the process, one of the officers accidentally fired a shot that fatally injured two persons.

“The officer responsible for the shooting has been disarmed, arrested, and detained and shall be made to face disciplinary action immediately.”