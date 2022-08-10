The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) Alumni Association has earmarked a sum of N120million for a 200KVA solar power project in the university community, chairman of the association, Mr Baba Shettima-Kukawa, has said.

Shettima-Kukawa, who stated this in Abuja, said that the first phase of the project, a 10KVA solar power for the university’s main library, had been completed, adding that the second phase of 20KVA for the library would be inaugurated on September 7, 2022.

Shettima-Kukawa noted that the initiative was to provide an alternative source of energy to the university community, which had been without electricity for 19 months.

He said that the disruption of power supply from the national grid to Maiduguri, Borno State capital following attacks on power installations by insurgents, caused a huge setback adding that, “This has made the institution to be in dire need of an alternative source of electricity.

“Considering the rising cost of electricity supply in the country, this will further provide comfort for students.

“The project is very realistic as the cost estimate for 200 KVA is about N120 million.

“We have thousands of graduates from University of Maiduguri and if we get 5,000 members to contribute N25,000 each we will get there,” he said.

The Alumni chairman said that the association was coming up with many programmes to enhance interaction among its members and deepen support for the university.

Shettima-Kukawa called on the UNIMAID Alumni members to imbibe the culture of giving back to the society, not just the institution.

“Interest is quite low largely because we have a poor culture of giving back to society. The alumni association is coming up with so many programmes to develop interaction among members and encourage participation. We all must collaborate and provide support to the University of Maiduguri and its students,” he added.